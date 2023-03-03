Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person; loses spot to LVMH’s Bernard Arnault

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk lost the top spot on the global rich list again on Friday after regaining it earlier this week. Musk’s net worth stands at $176 billion as of Friday after a loss of around $7.71 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With this, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault has regained his title of the world’s richest person again. Arnault has a net worth of $187 billion after a gain of $710 million. As per the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Musk’s current net worth stands at $186.9 billion whereas Arnault has a personal wealth of $211.2 billion.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO had regained his spot on the world’s richest list after a surge of $50.1 billion on February 28. With this, Musk had a net worth of $187 billion and overtook the LVMH founder.

The loss in Musk’s personal fortune can be attributed to a decline of over 5 per cent in Tesla shares on Wednesday when Musk lost around $1.91 billion in net worth in a single day. The eccentric billionaire’s net worth, however, stands at $176 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk had been ruling the wealth pyramid for a large part of 2022 given the high stakes of Tesla shares that climbed around 100 per cent due to investor demand and sales. The uptrend in Musk’s net worth continued before being struck by chilly December when the prices of Tesla shares fell by around 65 per cent.

Arnault and Musk are followed by Amazon and Blue Origin Founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, billionaire investor Warren Buffett, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison on the global rich list. Bezos, Gates, Buffett, and Ellison have a net worth of $116 billion, $114 billion, $107 billion, and $100 billion respectively, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

