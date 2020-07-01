Govt orders internet service providers to block 59 Chinese apps with immediate effect

Government has directed all internet service providers to block 59 Chinese applications, including TikTok, Shareit, CamScanner under the emergency clause of the IT Act.

"Order to block all 59 Chinese apps to internet service providers have been issued now," Department of Telecommunications (DoT) source told PTI news agency.

The government has issued web link along with the IP addresses that will make internet service providers easily block access to Chinese apps.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued directions for blocking 24 apps under the emergency clause 69A of the IT Act 2000, in addition to 35 apps for whose blocking instructions have been issued earlier today itself," a DoT order to internet companies said.

DoT asked the operators to submit compliance reports immediately, failing which action would be taken. According to the rules, DoT must inform telcos and internet service providers (ISPs) with telecom licences if any website or app is to be blocked.

Indian government on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, stating they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country.

Against this backdrop, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer is scheduled to address employees in India on Wednesday.

Yesterday, TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi also spoke to employees to assure there would be no layoffs as a fallout of the ban. He told the panic-stricken employees that the company was engaging with the government to understand its concerns so that they could address them.

