Groww introduces new features 'Safeguard' and 'F&O Pause' to help with risk management

Groww, a prominent fintech platform in India, has launched two new features—Safeguard and F&O Pause—aimed at helping Futures & Options (F&O) traders manage risk and reduce potential losses. These features are part of Groww’s ongoing efforts to provide tools that support investor protection amid the increasing complexity of India’s financial markets.

Related Articles

F&O Pause

This feature allows traders to temporarily suspend their F&O trading activities during times of market uncertainty or personal discretion. The pause is designed to prevent impulsive trading decisions and overexposure to market volatility. Traders can resume their activities at any time, and while the pause is active, they can still invest in other financial products, such as Mutual Funds and Stocks.

Safeguard

This feature targets traders who consistently experience losses. When a trader incurs repeated losses, they are required to provide additional information to assess their suitability to continue trading F&O on the platform. If they fail to do so within 30 days, their F&O trading account will be paused, although they can still engage in other investment activities on Groww.

These features complement Groww’s Safe Exit option, which automatically triggers an exit from F&O positions once losses reach a pre-set threshold, offering traders an additional layer of protection against significant downturns.

Context and market dynamics

India’s F&O market has seen significant growth, with participation rising by 42.8 per cent year-over-year, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its June 2024 Financial Stability Report. The expansion of this segment underscores the increasing engagement of retail investors in complex financial instruments, heightening the need for effective risk management tools.

