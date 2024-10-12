Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV review: Mini LED brilliance for gamers and movie lovers alike

With its M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV, Haier is setting out to disrupt the established hierarchy in the premium TV market. Priced at ₹1,55,990, the M95E aims to deliver a top-notch viewing experience without the price tag of a Sony or Samsung. But does it hold up to its promise? Here’s a look at what Haier’s latest offering brings to the table and where it might fall short.

Minimalist Design with a Focus on Functionality

The Haier M95E isn’t here to reinvent the wheel when it comes to design, but it does deliver a sleek, minimalistic look that’s modern without being ostentatious. The ultra-thin bezels let the display take centre stage, making it ideal for immersive viewing. Available in both 65-inch and 75-inch variants, the M95E has a sturdy metal stand that complements its aesthetic while providing a secure base. This isn’t a TV that tries too hard to stand out; rather, it’s designed to blend seamlessly into most home environments.

In terms of connectivity, the M95E is well-equipped. With three HDMI 2.1 ports, USB inputs, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6, it has everything you’d expect from a modern smart TV, allowing for seamless integration with external devices, gaming consoles, and sound systems.

QD-Mini LED Display: Brightness and Contrast in Every Scene

The display is where the Haier M95E really aims to compete. Haier has integrated QD-Mini LED technology, which uses quantum dots alongside Mini LED backlighting. This allows for a brighter and more dynamic picture. The M95E boasts a peak brightness of 2000 nits, a feature that makes HDR content look vivid and detailed even in bright rooms. With 576 dimming zones in the 65-inch model and 720 zones in the 75-inch model, the TV can achieve remarkable contrast, displaying deep blacks and dazzling highlights side by side.

One aspect worth noting is the way Haier’s M95E manages HDR content. The TV supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ, and the latter adjusts the picture based on ambient lighting, creating a more consistent viewing experience across different times of day. In practice, this means you’re less likely to see a washed-out image in a brightly lit room, and you can still enjoy strong contrasts in a dim environment.

Colour and Motion Handling: A Treat for Gamers and Cinephiles

The M95E’s QD-Mini LED panel provides vibrant colour reproduction, particularly for a TV in this price range. Haier claims 16-bit light control, and the colour performance supports that, delivering smooth gradients and lifelike tones. Quantum dots help expand the colour gamut, which is noticeable when viewing lush landscapes or vivid animations.

For gamers, the M95E includes several features that enhance gameplay. The 144 Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) reduce motion blur and minimise screen tearing, making fast-paced games feel smoother. Combined with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), these features mean lower input lag, which can be a significant advantage in competitive gaming. While it may not offer the absolute lowest latency on the market, the M95E performs well enough to satisfy most casual and semi-serious gamers.

Audio: Full-Bodied Sound

In terms of audio, Haier has outfitted the M95E with a 2.1 channel system powered by Harman Kardon. The system includes a subwoofer, which adds a level of bass that you might not expect from a built-in TV sound system. Haier also utilises dbx-tv technology, which enhances sound clarity and balance. Watching action movies and sports, you’ll find that the soundstage is quite broad, and dialogues remain clear even during more chaotic scenes. Dolby Atmos support is included as well, which contributes to a more immersive audio experience.

That said, if you’re a serious audiophile or just want a more cinematic experience, an external soundbar or home theatre system might still be a worthwhile addition. The TV’s audio is good for everyday viewing and light entertainment but falls a bit short if you’re hoping for room-shaking bass or the intricate sound detail that standalone systems can offer.

Smart Features: All the Basics with Google TV

The Haier M95E runs on Google TV, offering a familiar interface that’s simple to navigate. With access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, the TV ensures that you’re connected to a world of content right out of the box. Google TV’s integration with smart home devices is another plus, especially if you’re already invested in the Google ecosystem.

Haier has also made hands-free control available through Google Assistant, which works reasonably well, although voice recognition can be hit or miss in noisier environments. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 means faster and more reliable streaming, particularly useful if you’re in a household with heavy internet traffic.

Final Thoughts: A Strong Contender in the Premium Market

Haier’s M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV represents a strong offering in the mid-to-premium range. Its combination of QD-Mini LED technology, high refresh rate, and next-gen gaming features makes it an appealing option for tech enthusiasts looking for a well-rounded TV.

The M95E’s picture quality and feature set are genuinely impressive, especially for gaming and HDR content. The audio is a bit less remarkable, but it’s serviceable for most users. If you’re looking to upgrade to a TV with advanced tech without breaking the bank, the Haier M95E is a solid choice. While Haier may not yet have the same brand cachet as some of its competitors, the M95E shows that the company is serious about quality and innovation in the Indian market.