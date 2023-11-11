Happy Diwali 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, SMS and WhatsApp stickers

Diwali is one of the biggest and most-awaited festivals in India. The festival of light falls on November 12 this year. People decorate their houses with deepaks, candles and more, which symbolises victory of good over evil. People pray to Goddess Lakshmi who is considered the goddess of prosperity and Ganesh, who is a god of wisdom.

In case you are not around your friends and family on such a big occasion, you can always share your wishes with them online.

How to share Diwali WhatsApp stickers

To shared Diwali themed WhatsApp stickers with your loved ones. Follow these simple steps

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) and search for ‘Diwali WhatsApp stickers’ or something on similar lines You will see a list of apps from which you can choose to install a couple, as per your choice Once installed, open the app and tap on “+” symbol or “add” button in front of your preferable sticker packs Now open WhatsApp chat of the concerned contact and open the stickers section from the keyboard

You can now simply tap and send these Diwali-themed stickers to anyone on WhatsApp.

Diwali wishes

In case, you are not interested in sharing a WhatsApp sticker, here are a few WhatsApp Diwali wishes that you can send as messages to your loved ones.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and good fortune. May the light of Diwali triumph over darkness and bring you a bright and prosperous future. May the diyas of Diwali light up your home and heart with love, peace, and harmony. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali filled with the warmth of sunshine, the happiness of laughter, and the sweetness of success. Shubh Deepavali! May the light of Diwali dispel the darkness of ignorance and guide you on the path of wisdom and enlightenment. Shubh Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali filled with the sweetness of mithai, the sparkle of fireworks, and the warmth of family and friends. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali filled with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and the protection of Lord Ganesha. Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring you peace, harmony, and goodwill. Shubh Diwali! May the festival of lights bring you and your loved ones good health, wealth, and prosperity. Wishing you a Diwali filled with sweet treats, happy memories, and bright beginnings. Wishing you a Diwali filled with the warmth of loved ones, the joy of celebration, and the sweetness of success. On this auspicious day, I wish you a Diwali filled with all the blessings of life. Wishing you a Diwali filled with laughter, love, and light. Wishing you a Diwali filled with all the things that make your heart happy. May the festival of lights bring you new beginnings and new opportunities. Wishing you a Diwali filled with good vibes, good food, and good company. Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights dispel the darkness of your life and fill your days with brightness. Happy Diwali! May the diyas of Diwali light up your home and heart with love, peace, and harmony. Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring you and your loved ones closer together. May your life be as colorful, magnificent shimmering and magical as the lights from the lamps of Diwali. Praying the Diwali lights burn out your troubles. Happy Diwali May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, and good health. Happy Diwali! Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and good fortune. May the light of Diwali triumph over darkness and bring you a bright and prosperous future. May the festival of lights brings you new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, may Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your family with abundance, prosperity, and happiness. Shubh Deepawali!

