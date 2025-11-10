Havells Avanza Air Fryer review: A do-it-all kitchen gadget that nails it

The Havells Avanza Air Oven sits in that curious middle ground between an air fryer and a mini convection oven. Priced at Rs 12,500, it is not exactly cheap, but it promises to replace multiple kitchen appliances in one go. With a 15-litre pan capacity and 1,700W of power, Havells pitches the Avanza as a 3-in-1 solution that can air fry, roast, grill, and even rotisserie your Sunday chicken. On paper, that sounds like an overachiever. In practice, it is impressively close to being one.

Design and build

The Avanza looks the part. Its clean, boxy silhouette is a far cry from the bulbous shapes of typical air fryers. It feels sturdy, with a glossy black and steel finish that gives it a more premium presence on your countertop. The front features a transparent window so you can sneak a look at your food without interrupting the cooking process. The control panel is tactile, with simple knobs for temperature and time, which might feel refreshingly analogue in an era of touchscreens.

What immediately stands out is how much more space the Avanza offers compared to regular air fryers. You can comfortably fit a medium-sized chicken or a couple of trays of snacks at once. For small families or anyone who meal preps, this extra capacity is a genuine win.

Features and accessories

Havells has bundled a thoughtful range of accessories to complement the Avanza’s all-rounder ambitions. You get a frying basket with a detachable handle, which makes shaking fries or lifting roasted vegetables straightforward. The dual grill rack is a clever inclusion that doubles your cooking space, letting you bake cookies on one level while roasting paneer tikka above it.

There is also a 360-degree stainless steel skewer set that distributes heat evenly, ideal for kebabs and tikkas. And then there is the rotisserie fork, which turns the Avanza into a compact spit-roaster capable of handling a whole chicken. Few air fryers in this price range offer that kind of flexibility.

Cooking performance

Performance is where the Avanza earns its keep. It heats up fast, maintaining consistent temperatures throughout. Fries come out crispy and golden without the greasiness that usually accompanies deep frying. Roasted vegetables retain their bite, and grilled items like fish or chicken breasts stay tender inside.

The rotisserie function deserves special mention. While it is not completely foolproof (you need to ensure the bird is centred and balanced properly), once it starts spinning, it delivers evenly browned and succulent results. Tikkas, too, benefit from the uniform air circulation that the 1,700W system manages impressively well.

That said, you will have to experiment a bit. Since it is effectively a mini oven, cooking times vary more than in standard air fryers. The first few sessions might involve trial and error before you find the sweet spot for your recipes.

Usability and cleaning

Despite its larger footprint, the Avanza is user-friendly. The knobs are responsive, the door closes with a reassuring click, and the accessories fit snugly. The detachable handle on the basket is a nice touch, especially when transferring hot food. Cleaning is easy enough, although the racks and rotisserie rods can be slightly fiddly to wash after oily dishes. Thankfully, most parts are dishwasher safe, and the interior coating resists stains quite well.

Noise and heat

The Avanza runs quieter than many air fryers in this range. The fan hums audibly but never distractingly so. Heat dissipation is managed well too; the sides get warm but never scalding, and the handle remains cool to the touch. It is clear Havells has paid attention to safety and insulation.

Energy and value

At 1,700W, it is not the most power-efficient kitchen device, but given the performance and speed, it feels justified. Compared to buying a separate air fryer and oven, the Avanza’s Rs 12,500 price starts to look quite reasonable. If you are upgrading from a smaller fryer or setting up a new kitchen, this could easily serve as your primary cooking companion.

The verdict

The Havells Avanza Air Oven is one of those rare appliances that actually live up to most of its claims. It cooks evenly, looks premium, and genuinely saves space by doing the job of three devices. It is not perfect; the learning curve for timing and cleaning is slightly steeper than usual, but the payoff in performance and versatility is worth it.

If your kitchen counter has room for one multitasking appliance, the Avanza deserves serious consideration.