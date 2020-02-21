Havells launches smart fan Carnesia-I for Rs 4,500

Havells India, a leading name in fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and consumer durables, has launched a new smart fan with 'Smart Mode' feature. The technologically advanced Carnesia-I ceiling fan can sense the temperature and humidity in the room to adjust the fan speed accordingly. Priced at Rs 4,500, the fan will be available in starting the first week of March in Havells Galaxy Stores as well as online retail.

The IoT-enabled Carnesia-I smart fan can be operated with a mobile application, remote and is also compatible with popular voice assistants - Alexa and Google Home. It also offers new auto modes like 'Sleep' and 'Breeze' for night comfort and natural breeze effect along with five-level speed control, timer setting and automatic on and off. It comes with multi-user mode that enables access to operate a single fan by many users. While all these features can be accessed by the app as well as the remote, Alexa and Google Assistant can be used only to turn on/off the fan. Humidity display, temperature display, home automation and multiple controls are accessible through the compatible app.

"The demand for IoT fans will come from homes across the country, especially metros and Tier 1 towns, which are becoming smart and tech-savvy and have Wi-Fi connections. Innovation, technological advancement and offering unique features to consumers have been at the core of our product philosophy. With qualitative 'segment first' features we are sure that it will further strengthen our footprint in the industry. Based on our philosophy of 'making a difference', we will continue to delight our consumers with feature rich and unique products in the future as well," says Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited.

India's organised fan market is currently pegged at Rs 8,000 crore with Havells being one of two players with 19 per cent market share. The company entered the fan segment in 2003 and is currently present in the premium and super-premium categories, offering over 250 SKU's of high performance, decorative and energy-saving fans. Havells fans are manufactured at the fully integrated manufacturing plant in Haridwar, Uttarakhand with the current production capacity of more than 10 million fans annually across categories such as ceiling, table, wall, exhaust & pedestal. The plant is equipped with 'state-of-the-art' technology including automated CNC machines for end covers, computerized conveyor assembly line and testing facilities.

