Orient Electric launches energy efficient fans at Rs 2,850 onwards

The home-grown consumer electrical company Orient Electric has launched a range of technologically advanced ceiling fans that can reduce electricity cost and handle surge protection. The launch is part of the company's plans to emerge as a frontrunner in the segment of energy-efficient fans while also gaining more ground in the premium fans segment. Starting July 2020, the BEE energy-efficiency norms are becoming mandatory for fans.

Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited says, "Acknowledging the climate emergency, the rise of environmentally conscious consumerism and the government's push for energy conservation, we are proud to launch our new i-Series range of inverter motor-based fans which are smart, energy-efficient, IoT enabled, and environment-friendly. India is a huge market for fans and you can imagine the amount of energy and cost savings it can bring to the consumers and the country."

The new i-Series fans are powered by ECM technology, which the company claims can save up to 50 per cent energy compared to ordinary fans. Inverter is a technology that helps reduce energy consumption and manage the performance when there is voltage fluctuation. According to the company, the traditional induction-motor based fans consume 70-75W of electricity, whereas Orient i-Series fans consume only 35W, thus reducing power consumption by half.

Atul Jain, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Limited, says, "The government wants companies to make products which are environmentally better and consume less electricity. When you consume less electricity, you contribute to less carbon emissions needed to generate electricity. This helps in making the environment more sustainable. Also, the government has mandated that July 2020, all fans in India should be star rated. All these multiple things - consumer requirement, social requirement and government mandating - made us think about how we can come closer to what is expected and introduced the new i-Series."

BEE 5-star rated, the new range comprises i-Floral, Hector 500, and IoT-enabled and voice-controlled i-Float fans. Delivering 230 CMM of air, the new fans feature noiseless motor and have 100 per cent rust-free blades are priced starting at Rs 2,850. While the i-Floral and Hector 500 are accompanied by remote control whereas the i-Float can be controlled using the mobile app. Of the new launches, the IoT-enabled iFloat has been priced at Rs 5,300.

ALSO READ:POCO X2 Review: Great buy with powerful performance, impressive camera

ALSO READ:Panasonic launches Connected Living Solutions, aims 35% sales from connected appliances

ALSO READ:Apple expected to sell over 100 million wireless hearables units in 2020