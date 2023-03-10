HDFC Securities app faces trading glitch, shows Thursday's stock prices

HDFC Securities is down for multiple users across India. The users have complained that the application is showing day-old data which renders it useless for many traders.

At the time of writing this article, the HDFC Securities application is showing data from March 9.



Ashish Rathi, Whole Time Director, HDFC Securities explained the cause of the issue and has claimed that the problem has been resolved.



Rathi said, “Few customers on one of our digital applications were facing broadcast issues with respect to rates. However, order routing to Exchanges was not impacted. The same has been resolved at 9:45 am. All other channels of trading are fully operational.”

HDFC Securities app down

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about the ongoing issue.



#hdfcsecurities is upgrading their trading app during the Market hours!!. Where is #SEBI where is #RBI ? March 10, 2023

@hdfcsec is down and not working mobile app . Showing me yesterday's data. Pathetic service .#hdfcsecurities — Jay Mahadev (@Stocktradar) March 10, 2023

@AnilSinghvi_ @ZeeBusiness @hdfcsec

Hdfc securities is down....huge losses because we are not able to book anything

Kindly intervene — arvind parashar (@ArvindParashar2) March 10, 2023

This is a developing story.