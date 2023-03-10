scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
HDFC Securities app faces trading glitch, shows Thursday's stock prices

Feedback

HDFC Securities app faces trading glitch, shows Thursday's stock prices

HDFC Securities is down for multiple users across India. The users have complained that the application is showing day-old data

HDFC Securities down HDFC Securities down

HDFC Securities is down for multiple users across India. The users have complained that the application is showing day-old data which renders it useless for many traders.

At the time of writing this article, the HDFC Securities application is showing data from March 9. 

Ashish Rathi, Whole Time Director, HDFC Securities explained the cause of the issue and has claimed that the problem has been resolved.

Rathi said, “Few customers on one of our digital applications were facing broadcast issues with respect to rates. However, order routing to Exchanges was not impacted. The same has been resolved at 9:45 am. All other channels of trading are fully operational.”

HDFC Securities app down
HDFC Securities app down

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about the ongoing issue. 
  

This is a developing story. 

Published on: Mar 10, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Mar 10, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS