‘He did most of the talking’: Elon Musk on breakfast meeting with Donald Trump and US presidential endorsement

In a recent chat on the now cancelled Don Lemon Show, Elon Musk shed light on his unexpected encounter with former President Donald Trump. Musk clarified that the meeting was not a planned rendezvous but rather a casual breakfast gathering at a friend's house.

"I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by," Musk explained. When pressed further if the meeting was intentional, Musk reiterated, "No, I didn't go there to meet him."

Related Articles

Despite speculation, Musk maintained that there was no significant discussion during the encounter. "Let's just say he did most of the talking," Musk admitted. He downplayed the meeting, stating that there was "nothing particularly groundbreaking" discussed and that Trump simply "likes to talk."

Addressing rumours of financial requests, Musk clarified that Trump did not solicit any donations or contributions during their breakfast. Musk, who has previously stated his reluctance to financially support political candidates, reaffirmed his stance. "I don't want to put a thumb on the scale monetarily," he asserted.

When questioned about potential endorsements for the upcoming US elections later this year, Musk remained non-committal. "I may, in the final stretch, endorse a candidate," he hinted. However, he emphasised the need for a "considered decision" before extending his support to any political figure.