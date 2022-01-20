Here's what MS Dhoni bought from an online vintage car auction

Luxury car dealers Big Boy Toyz just wrapped up their first online vintage car auction earlier this month. There were 19 vintage and classic cars that were showcased and put up for sale at the auction, including Rolls Royces, Buicks, Chevrolets, Land Rovers, Cadillacs, etc. One of the big names to have participated in the auction was former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who won a classic 1971 Land Rover Series 3.

1971 Land Rover Series 3

Both the organisers and MS Dhoni’s team have refused to share any details regarding how much this yellow and white 1970 Land Rover Series 3 sold for at the auction. Speculations suggest that this station wagon might have been auctioned for anything between Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs or more.

The car has been shipped to Ranchi already, where Dhoni resides.

The Land Rover Series 3 was the most common of the Land Rover vehicles with 440,000 of the type being built between 1971 and 1985. This 1971 Land Rover Series III that Dhoni now owns is a 5-door station wagon with a 4cyl 2.5 litre diesel engine, rear wheel drive (RWD), 4-speed manual and a 4x4 gear box.

1971 Land Rover Series 3

This auction was the first to be organised by Big Boy Toyz and the company has a second auction planned for the end of next month. India is gradually being introduced to the concept of vintage cars being auctioned online and there are some big names helming the process.

Currently, Historic Auctions and Big Boy Toyz are the two companies in the business, both of whom wrapped up their first auction round of vintage and classic cars recently. While Big Boy Toyz plans to schedule an auction every two months, Historic Auctions’ next one should happen around March or April.

If you are keen on knowing exactly how the online auctions of vintage cars work, here’s an explainer.

