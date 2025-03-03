HMD expands feature phone lineup with four new models at MWC 2025

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia’s revival, has introduced four new feature phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The lineup includes the HMD 2660 Flip, HMD 150 Music, HMD 130 Music, and a special FC Barcelona-themed edition of the 3210.

HMD’s latest feature phones cater to nostalgia-driven users, music lovers, and fans of classic mobile designs.

HMD 2660 Flip: A Colorful Take on the Classic Clamshell

The HMD 2660 Flip brings back the clamshell design with a modern twist. Available in Twilight Violet, Raspberry Red, and Cosy Black, the phone features a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 1.77-inch secondary screen on the cover, protected by Mohs 4 hardness surface.

Key specifications include:

• VGA rear camera

• 1,450mAh removable battery

• 4G connectivity with dual SIM support

• FM radio, MP3 player, Bluetooth 5.0, expandable storage, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

• Unisoc T107 chipset with 64MB RAM and 128MB storage

With an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, the device also comes with a pre-applied glass screen protector on the cover display.

HMD 150 Music & 130 Music: Built for Audio Enthusiasts

The HMD 150 Music and HMD 130 Music are designed primarily for music lovers, featuring large rear speakers and dedicated music control buttons on the side.

HMD 150 Music:

• 2W rear speaker for enhanced audio output

• 2.4-inch QVGA TN display

• 2,500mAh removable battery

• 3.5mm headphone jack & Bluetooth 5.0

• QWGA rear camera with flash

• Unisoc 6531F chipset with 8MB RAM & 8MB storage (expandable via microSD)

HMD 130 Music:

The HMD 130 Music shares most of the specs of the 150 Music but lacks a camera.

Both devices run on the S30+ feature phone OS, making them simple, durable, and efficient for everyday use.

HMD Barca 3210: A Tribute to Football Fans

HMD also introduced a Barcelona-themed edition of its Nokia 3210 re-release from 2024. The HMD Barca 3210 is available in FC Barcelona’s signature blue and red colors.

Key features include:

• 2.4-inch TFT LCD QVGA display

• 2MP rear camera with LED flash

• Unisoc T107 chipset with 64MB RAM & 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB)

• 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio

• Removable 1,450mAh battery with USB-C charging

• Preloaded classic Snake game

Feature Phones Make a Comeback

While smartphones dominate the market, feature phones continue to see demand, particularly among users looking for durability, battery efficiency, and simplicity. HMD’s latest launches target nostalgic users, music enthusiasts, and football fans, keeping classic designs alive with modern upgrades.

The pricing and availability of these feature phones are expected to be announced soon.