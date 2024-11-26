scorecardresearch
Business Today
HMD Fusion launched in India with swappable covers and 108MP camera; see price

The HMD Fusion aims to stand out with its innovative ‘Smart Outfits’ and versatile functionality.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has officially launched its latest smartphone, the HMD Fusion, in India. Unveiled earlier at the IFA 2024 trade show in Berlin, the device is designed to offer users customisation like never before. Its unique selling point is the ability to attach interchangeable back covers, called ‘Smart Outfits,’ which not only personalise the phone’s aesthetics but also add new functionalities.

The phone also features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, 108MP dual rear camera, and Android 14 with assured software and security updates.

The HMD Fusion is priced at ₹17,999 in India, with an introductory price of ₹15,999 for a limited period. The special price is available exclusively via Amazon India and HMD’s official website starting November 29 at 12:01 PM. Buyers will also receive free Smart Outfits worth ₹5,999, which include casual outfits, flashy outfits, and gaming outfits, as part of the launch promotion.

The standout feature of the HMD Fusion is its Smart Outfits, which attach to the back of the phone via six smart pins. These outfits serve both functional and aesthetic purposes:

    •    Gaming Outfit: Adds enhanced gameplay controls.
    •    Flashy Outfit: Features a foldable RGB LED flash ring for selfies.
    •    Casual Outfit: Offers additional design options for everyday use.

The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness, ensuring a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

Under the hood, the HMD Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 14, with a promise of two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Camera System

    •    A 108MP primary sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

    •    A 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait photography.

    •    For selfies, the device features a 50MP front-facing camera.

The HMD Fusion incorporates HMD’s second-generation repairability design, allowing users to replace key components like the display, battery, or charging port with just a screwdriver.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and offers a lifespan of over 800 charging cycles. Connectivity features include:
    •    Bluetooth 5.2
    •    Wi-Fi 6
    •    USB Type-C port
    •    GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo.

Security options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Published on: Nov 26, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
