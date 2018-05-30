HMD Global unveils Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1; specifications, pricing, availability

HMD Global launched three new phones at a launch event in Moscow, Russia. The company has extended its Android smartphone line-up with these three smartphones. Two of the phones are targeted at the mid-range segment and one is targeted at the budget segment.

Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 get a much more refined design and the Nokia 2.1 is clearly made more entertainment-centric. The first generation devices were facing a stiff competition from companies like Xiaomi and Motorola. The new and improved phones have a stronger chance against current market leaders.

HMD Global has made efforts at the software end as well. The Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 come with Android One, whereas the Nokia 2.1 comes with a more budget-friendly Android Oreo Go Edition.

The new Nokia 5.1 has received a substantial upgrade in terms of design and internals. The new phone gets a taller screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Full HD+ IPS LCD display within it. The diplay is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Despite the taller screen Nokia has maintained a size of 5.5-inch which should make the device a compact phone to hold.

In terms of build quality, Nokia impresses as always. The Nokia 5.1 is build out of a single block of 6000-series aluminum. To accommodate the taller screen, the fingerprint sensor has been transferred to the back panel and the front panel capacitive buttons have been shifted on the screen.

In terms of processing power, the device gets a 40 per cent faster chipset compared to the previous generation device. The device has been launched in two variants, one with 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage can be expanded by using a MicroSD card slot.

The new Nokia 5.1 gets a single-lens primary camera which is a 16megapixel unit with phase detection AF and dual-tone flash. On the front panel, the device comes with an 8megapixel sensor with a wide angle 84.6 degree lens.

The company has not specified the dates of launch in India but the device will start rolling out to global markets in July. The device has been launched at price of $219 (roughly Rs 15,000).

Nokia 3.1

The device also gets a refined design and taller screen with an 5.2-inch display with a HD+ resolution. The Nokia 3.1 is powered by MediaTek 6750 chipset which comes with eight Cortex A53 cores. The processor is coupled with either 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the primary camera is a 13megapixel sensor and the secondary is an 8megapixel sensor with wide angle lens.

The device will start rolling out to global market in the month of June and is launched at a price of $139 (Roughly Rs 9,400).

Nokia 2.1

The budget phone Nokia 2.1 comes with a Snapdragon 425 chipset which the company claims will give a 50 per cent boost in processor speed. The processor is coupled with a modest 1 GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Considering the lack of substantial internal storage, Nokia 2.1 buyers can expand the memory using a MicroSD card.

The Nokia 2.1 sticks to the older 16:9 aspect ratio for its screen and comes with a HD resolution. The diagonal length of the screen is 5.5-inch. However, Nokia has provided front facing stereo speakers with the smartphone.

Another USP of the device will be its battery size. The Nokia 2.1 comes with a 4000mAh battery which the company claims will yield a 2-day battery life. In terms of optics, the phone houses an 8megapixel primary camera and a 5megapixel front facing snapper.

The device is launched at a price of $115 (Roughly Rs 7,800) and will go on sale in various global market in the month of July.