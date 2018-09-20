HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus to go on sale today via Flipkart

Nokia 6.1 Plus will be going on sale today on Flipkart. Currently, HMD Global is only selling the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant in India at a price of Rs 15,999. On Flipkart, the original price is quoted as 17,600 but the company is providing an extra discount of Rs 1,601 on the device.

The device is available in three colours; black, blue and white. The company is offering an extra 5 per cent off on the use of Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Airtel will be offering a cashback of Rs 1,800 in the form of 36 coupons and up to 240GB data in the form of 20GB per recharge every month on Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448 recharge.

Nokia's Android One device is placed in the mid-range segment. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also comes with a premium glass sandwich design which helps it stand out from the mid-range crowd.

The biggest competitor of the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be another Android One smartphone, Xiaomi Mi A2. While the Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636, the Mi A2 comes with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 660. However, Nokia 6.1 Plus races ahead in terms of design language. The device also comes with a notch on top.

Nokia 6.1 features a 5.8-inch full display with 1080x2280 pixel resolution, with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device has a screen to body ratio of 81.5 per cent.

The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is assured to get the Android Pie update as soon as it starts rolling out to other Android One devices.

The device uses a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a 3060mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0. The smartphone boasts a dual rear camera setup, with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, with f/2.0 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel front camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 6.1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of build, the Nokia 6.1 has an aluminum body with a 93 per cent glass surface at the front.