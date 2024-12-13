‘Ho ho ho’: OpenAI is rolling out Santa in Voice Mode for ChatGPT

OpenAI is spreading holiday cheer with the introduction of Santa Voice Mode on ChatGPT, allowing users to interact with a virtual Santa Claus until the end of December. Available across all ChatGPT platforms, the feature can be activated by tapping a snowflake icon beside the text box, making conversations with Santa as simple as saying “Ho Ho Ho!”

To enable Santa Voice Mode, users can:

• Tap the snowflake icon on the ChatGPT interface.

• Select the Santa voice in ChatGPT settings or via the voice picker in Voice Mode, located in the upper-right corner of the app.

The feature is available to all users starting today and will remain active until December 31, after which Santa will “retire back to the North Pole,” OpenAI confirmed.

The Santa Voice Mode adds a whimsical layer to ChatGPT, allowing users of all ages to engage in festive-themed conversations. Whether asking Santa about holiday traditions or testing his authenticity with questions like, “Hey Santa, are you real or just a chatbot?” the feature is designed to deliver a light-hearted, immersive experience.

OpenAI’s Festive Innovation

This seasonal update underscores OpenAI’s efforts to personalise user interactions while embracing cultural festivities. It follows the recent launch of voice capabilities for ChatGPT, enhancing its conversational dynamics.