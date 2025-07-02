Honor X9c India launch on 7 July: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, 108MP camera, 6600mAh battery

Honor has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the HONOR X9c 5G, which will go on sale in India from July 7, 2025, exclusively on Amazon.

The X9c 5G is equipped with a 108MP main camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS and EIS), supported by AI features such as Motion Sensing and an AI Eraser tool. The camera setup also includes a HIGH-RES mode for enhanced detail and clarity.

It features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. Honor claims the display is optimised for both visual appeal and extended viewing comfort.

One of the standout features of the device is its durability. The X9c 5G has received SGS certification for drop resistance and is designed to withstand water, dust, and drops from up to 2 metres, all within a 7.98mm ultra-slim profile. The phone is available in two colours: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan. Both variants come with a premium matte finish.

Under the hood, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and is supported by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It ships with MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, offering features such as Magic Portal for cross-app interaction and gesture-based navigation. Honor says that the system is designed to adapt to individual usage patterns through intelligent AI optimisation.

The X9c 5G is powered by a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, claimed to offer up to three days of battery life, and supports 66W fast charging.

Honor's brand partner in India, CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV India, said the new device addresses the demand for long-lasting, reliable smartphones tailored to real-world usage. “With the Honor X9c 5G, we’ve set new standards in durability and real-world performance,” he said, adding that the company has also worked to strengthen after-sales service infrastructure in India.

The Honor X9c 5G will be available from July 12, with pricing details expected to be announced on 7th July once the device launches. It will be offered in a single 8GB + 256GB variant.