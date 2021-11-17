Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia’s new venture is video resume platform, ShowReel

Aiming to empower people with upskilling and employment opportunities, Hotmail co-founder, Sabeer Bhatia, has launched a social video messaging platform ShowReel. Designed with the vision of positively impacting lives with tech disruptions, this purpose-driven platform currently operating in Beta mode, will match job seekers with companies struggling to find talent.

Sabeer Bhatia said, “Since the genesis of my entrepreneurial journey, building purpose-driven tech has been my driving force. This pursuit started with connecting millions of people across borders with Hotmail and today found its realisation with ShowReel. ShowReel aims to bring conversations alive and drive real value for job seekers and companies alike.”

So, how will this platform work? Bhatia explained: “Imagine having the best resources at your disposal and access to the best companies to find the best-suited job and at the other end the opportunity to simplify your hiring process with video resumes! By just enabling access, ShowReel will be able to work towards the greater good of millions of people. In its next phase, ShowReel will leverage AI to analyse collected data and drive actionable insights for the audience. As we grow, we will empower people with conversations and opportunities that go beyond employment and upskilling.”

Using ShowReel, job seekers will be able to create professional videos of themselves in response to questions posed by mentors or hiring companies. The app will then stitch these responses together to create a professional ShowReel. Emulating real-life scenarios, these questions are likely to help people looking for guidance across professional, personal, leadership, and entrepreneurial growth an opportunity to prepare and self-improve. With partner companies coming on board to solve hiring challenges, the professional ShowReels will enable job seekers to market themselves.

The platform is a simulation of offline human interactions into the virtual world, aiming to empower people to achieve their potential by democratising free access to mentors and ultimately enabling employment and opportunities for job seekers across the globe at some of the leading companies. The app will be available on Play Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), Showreel is onboarding some of the top recruiters, said the company.

