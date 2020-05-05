How EduBrisk is helping schools get online in just 24 hours

EduBrisk, an educational solutions platform, is helping schools and freelance teachers go live in 24 hours. With this new program 'Classroom to Virtual Classroom within the next 24 hours', EduBrisk has already onboarded 30 schools since the nationwide lockdown and plans to on-board 150 schools within the next two months.

The company claims to have invested in high-quality human resource to start this education program in India. Among 30 schools that went live using the program, prominent names include GD Goenka Public School-Siliguri, QMS Schools-Kolkata, St Peters - Ernakulam, Al Ameen Public School-Kochi, Guardian Public School-Kochi, Shantiniketan Indian School-Qatar, Guardian Public School-Kochi, National Central School Adoor, BPMS, Trivandrum, Paradise Public School and Varkala etc. For the program, they have tied up using multiple third party video-conference tools based on the school's preference.

Saiju Aravind, founder of EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions says, "Very often constraints bring out the best in us. A couple of months ago, we wouldn't have fathomed empowering the three stakeholders in the school ecosystem with the state-of-the-art teaching-learning-testing and analytics-based interventions in just 24 hours. And to our own pleasant surprise, it's happening every day. Virtual classes and regular classes would become seamlessly integrated in the coming period of two months Revolution in Education has begun."

The EduBrisk platform contains the digital version of the entire CBSE/NCERT syllabi, along with additional inputs. EduBrisk's Team of Educators is designed to make teaching easier for both teachers as well as students. Also, the EduBrisk Digital Learning Platform and all workshops conducted by them are fully compliant with Global Regulatory Bodies such as KHDA, ADEC, etc.

For this program, schools will have to provide the download of their data which includes teacher profiles, student profiles and parent profiles. Post the reception of the data, EduBrisk conducts a School Teacher Empowerment Program (STEP) for all teachers designated by the school. This may take around 24 working hours. Post the completion of the program, once the schools prepare and share their scheduled timetables, EduBrisk provides the meeting platform along with the respective content. The link for the virtual classes will then be shared by the class teacher to their students, enabling them to log on using either a laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. For using EduBrisk's virtual program, one would also need a good internet connection and the video conferencing application (provided by EduBrisk).

Once the session is live, just like a regular class, the teacher can mark attendance using virtual classroom feature, in addition to access test report of students class-wise and individually. Students can interact with the teacher using the chat feature that comes as a standard within the security-enabled video conferencing tool being used (Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, etc). At the end of the session, the recorded version of the interaction will be shared by the teacher, which students can access for review and revision.

EduBrisk operates on a per-student monthly subscription model that varies depending on the number of students/subscriptions required, which could vary anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 300 per student, which translates into Rs 1000-3,600 per student per year.

