HP announces winter sale: Huge discounts on laptops, accessories, and printers

The holiday season is here, and consumer technology brands have started announcing their winter and holiday sales. Now, HP has announced huge offers on its laptops, accessories, and printers, allowing buyers to grab their desired tech at significantly discounted prices. These offers will be available on HP’s latest AI OmniBook laptops, OMEN, Victus, and HP 14/15 series. Hence, buyers will have plenty of options to choose from.

HP Winter Sale: discounts and offers

HP OMEN and Victus series laptops: Those who are buying the HP OMEN laptops can avail up to Rs 20,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop. Whereas, buyers who are getting the Victus series laptops can get up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop. In addition, they can get the HyperX Cloud X Stinger Core 2 Wired Headset and HyperX Solo Cast Black Microphone for Rs 499 each and the HyperX Knight Bag Pack for Rs 999 when purchasing a laptop in the RTX 5000 series.

HP OmniBook laptops: Buyers can avail Rs 15,000 cashback with leading banks. Buyers getting an OmniBook Ultra or OmniBook X laptop can get up to Rs 20,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop, whereas OmniBook 5 or OmniBook 7 laptop buyers can get up to Rs 15,000 on exchange.

Further buyers can get a 1-year extended warranty and a 3-year Protegent Antivirus at Rs 499 on the purchase of HP Omnibook 3, Omnibook 5 or Omnibook 7 laptops. Whereas, HP Omnibook X, X Flip, Ultra and Ultra Flip laptop buyers can avail these benefits at just Rs 99. Lastly, buyers can avail a free 3-month Grammarly Pro subscription.

HP 14 and HP 15 series laptops: Buyers can get up to Rs 15,000 cashback, along with benefits like HP Bluetooth Headphone 500 at Rs 499 and HP M090 wireless mouse for just Rs 99. HP is also providing no-cost EMI on all laptop purchases.

Buyers can also avail benefits like a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 worth Rs 4,899 at Rs 499, and JioHotstar, Zee5, FanCode, Aha and many more OTT apps worth Rs 1,794 at just Rs 999 for 6 months.

These offers will be available at HP World Stores, HP authorised offline sellers and HP Online Store, till January 31, 2026.