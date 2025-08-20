HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop launched in India starting at ₹1,29,999: Check specs, details

HP has introduced the OMEN 16, its latest AI-powered gaming laptop in India, aimed at gamers seeking high performance and personalisation. The device is available with either the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB memory.

The OMEN 16 is designed to deliver enhanced performance through features such as OMEN AI and Unleashed Mode, which automatically optimise power and thermals in real time. The system supports up to 170W Total Processor Power and 115W GPU, while a redesigned cooling system incorporates fan cleaning technology that helps remove dust and maintain efficiency. Despite its high performance, the laptop operates at 46 dBA to reduce noise during extended gaming sessions.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said the device has been built to meet the evolving needs of gamers. “With AI at the core of the new OMEN 16, we’re offering intelligent performance, immersive personalisation, and thermal breakthroughs that redefine gaming experiences,” he noted.

The laptop includes a 16-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB coverage, certified with Eyesafe to reduce blue light exposure. Other features include a full HD webcam with noise reduction, HP Fast Charge support delivering 50% charge in around 30 minutes, and Windows 11 integration.

Through the OMEN Gaming Hub, users can adjust power modes, cooling settings, and RGB lighting, including per-key customisation and an optional light bar.

HP has also emphasised sustainability in the OMEN 16’s design. The laptop uses ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure and bezel, as well as recycled plastics in keyboard components.

Pricing and Availability

The HP OMEN 16 gaming laptop is available in Shadow Black at a starting price of ₹1,29,999. It can be purchased through the HP Online Store, HP World, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other leading retailers.