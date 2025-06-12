HP Omnibook 5 review: Big-screen productivity meets everyday AI

In a year dominated by the rise of Copilot Plus PCs, HP’s OmniBook 5 stands out, not because it’s trying to push boundaries, but because it gets the fundamentals right. Powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI platform, this 16-inch laptop combines Microsoft’s AI integrations with HP’s own AI Companion to offer an experience that’s more about practical productivity than flashy features. But is that enough in a crowded AI PC market?

Design and Build: Clean, Conservative, Capable

The HP OmniBook 5 is built to be a no-nonsense workhorse. At 1.79 kg, it isn’t ultra-light, but it’s still manageable for daily carry. The aluminium chassis feels solid and well-made, with subtle touches like the polished HP logo adding a bit of flair. HP’s modernised keyboard deck, cleaner layout, improved contrast, and a Copilot key are thoughtfully designed. The ports are practical, dual USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm jack.

Display: Size and Sharpness in Perfect Balance

The 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display is arguably the biggest draw here. With a 16:10 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio, it delivers more vertical room and a great deal of screen real estate for multitaskers. The anti-glare coating and decent colour accuracy make it well-suited for both work and casual media consumption.

However, the 60Hz refresh rate might disappoint users familiar with smoother 90Hz or 120Hz panels. Still, for productivity-focused workflows, this is a minor trade-off.

Audio and Webcam: Practical, Not Premium

HP includes premium stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. The sound is reasonably clear and gets loud enough for calls or background music, but it lacks punch for immersive entertainment.

The 5MP IR webcam is solid, delivering sharp video even in mixed lighting. Studio Effects like auto-framing and background blur work well, and Windows Hello login is a welcome convenience. The physical privacy shutter is a nice touch, too.

Keyboard and Touchpad: Reliable Inputs for Long Hours

The full-sized, backlit keyboard includes a numpad and offers a comfortable typing experience. Key travel is shallow but responsive, and thoughtful additions like an emoji shortcut and a customisable key for HP’s apps are useful.

The touchpad is also large and accurate, and using it didn't pose any problems.

Performance: Everyday Power, Future-Ready AI

This laptop is powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 8840U (with a Ryzen AI 5 8540U variant also available), integrated Radeon 860M graphics, and 16GB LPDDR5x RAM. Day-to-day performance is snappy; multiple Chrome tabs, Office apps, media editing, and even light gaming are handled without complaint.

However, as with most AI PCs today, not all Copilot Plus features are available yet. HP's AI Companion does help bridge the gap a bit, letting users interact with personal files via a chatbot interface, useful for research, summarisation, and quick look-ups.

Battery Life: Almost Enough

The 59Wh battery lasts roughly 8-9 hours on mixed usage, decent, though not class-leading. For longer days or travel, you’ll need the 65W USB-C charger, which thankfully supports fast charging (up to 50% in 30 minutes as claimed, and nearly matched in real use).

Verdict: Solid All-Rounder with Room to Grow

At ₹77,999 for the AI 5, the HP OmniBook 5 is positioned as a productivity-first laptop with just the right blend of AI capability, display quality, and reliable performance. It isn’t trying to be a design icon or a gaming rig. Instead, it offers a refined work experience, a large touchscreen, and enough AI integration to future-proof your workflow.

If you want a 16-inch laptop that handles real-world tasks with ease and gives you a front-row seat to the AI PC evolution without overspending, the OmniBook 5 hits the sweet spot.