HP ramps up its gaming portfolio with new Omen and Victus devices: Here are the details

HP launched a whole suit of new gaming devices in India ramping up its portfolio with four new laptops and desktops under the Omen and Victus brands. The new devices include the Omen 16, Omen 17, Victus 15, and Victus 16 laptops that are powered by Intel Core 12 Gen chips and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors along with Omen and Victus desktops.

The company also promised “powerful updates” to the Omen Gaming Hub and mentioned that these would bring in “uncompromised gaming performance, boosting gameplay for both professional and casual gamers, enabling them to play to their full potential”.

Additionally, HP announced at the launch that all the components on the new gaming devices, including the aluminum covers, are made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The Omen 16 features a 16.1-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio while the Omen 17 has a 17.3-inch micro-edge bezel display for an edge-to-edge immersive experience. On the other hand, the Victus 15 (15.6-inch display) and 16 (16.1-inch display) feature backlit keyboards and promise an “approachable, yet elevated gaming experience”.

The Omen and Victus desktops, which include the OMEN 45L, 40L and 25L desktops and Victus 15L desktops, feature up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700K processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of GDDR6X along with HyperX 32GB DDR4-3733 memory, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, an 800 W power supply, and more.

“HP has upgraded its gaming lineup to provide the best-in-class technology, design, and enhanced performance to meet the evolving demands of gaming enthusiasts in the country. We are cognizant that superb thermal technology, faster refresh, clear display, and smooth output, is vital to enhance gaming experience. As a leader in the PC gaming segment, we will continue to focus on such consumer insights to drive our innovation strategy and cater to all segments of gamers with our gaming PC portfolio,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market.

Prices and availability

The Omen 16 is going to be available in Shadow Black and is priced starting from Rs 1,09,999. Prices for the Omen 17 start from Rs 1,99,999. The Victus 15’s prices start from Rs 67,999 while the Victus 16 is priced starting from Rs 84,999.

The Omen 16 is available for sale right now and the Omen 17 will be available in August. The Victus 16 is also up for sale now with the Victus 15 coming in July.

Prices for the Omen 45L, 40L, and 25L desktops from Rs 1,49,999 while the Victus 15L desktop prices start from Rs 93,999.

All the desktops are available for sale right now.

