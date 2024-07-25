HP unveils powerful AI-focused EliteBook and OmniBook laptops; see pricing

HP has announced its latest foray into the AI-powered PC market with the launch of the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X. These laptops, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors, are designed to deliver a next-generation computing experience with a heavy emphasis on AI capabilities, security, and impressive battery life.

"We’re at the beginning of a new era of AI PCs that will redefine what a personal computer can do," stated Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India. "We believe this innovation is all set to unlock new possibilities and transform the future of work. Our next-gen AI PCs are designed to enhance work efficiency, boost security, and offer personalised experiences for hybrid workstyles. We are excited to see how these innovative devices will drive India's digital transformation and economic growth.”

Both laptops come equipped with HP AI Companion, a built-in personal AI assistant designed to streamline tasks and boost both productivity and creativity. HP AI Companion leverages generative AI to analyse files and provide users with more refined and focused results. Furthermore, the integration of Copilot+ enhances these AI capabilities, offering users a more personalised and powerful computing experience.

"We are thrilled to unveil our first fully loaded AI PCs in India with the HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X," said Vineet Gehani, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India. "These AI PCs are designed to create more personalised and meaningful user experiences, revolutionising the way we interact with technology. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, we are setting a new standard in the industry, making technology smarter, more intuitive, and more responsive to individual needs.”

Beyond AI, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X shine in their performance and sleek design. The EliteBook Ultra, touted as the thinnest in its class, boasts a powerful battery life of up to 26 hours. This makes it ideal for on-the-go professionals who prioritise portability without compromising on power. The OmniBook X, on the other hand, is geared towards creative professionals with features like the Poly Camera Pro, which leverages the dedicated NPU to enhance video calls and streaming experiences.

With the rise of AI, security becomes paramount. Recognising this, HP has equipped the EliteBook Ultra with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV), utilising machine learning to protect against both known and emerging threats. Additionally, being a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the EliteBook Ultra ensures protection down to the firmware level, safeguarding user credentials and critical data.

Availability and Pricing

The HP EliteBook Ultra, available in Atmospheric Blue, is priced at Rs. 1,69,934, while the HP OmniBook X, available in Meteor Silver, starts at Rs. 1,39,999. Both laptops are available for purchase from HP World Stores and HP Online stores.