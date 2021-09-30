HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform powers data modernisation

Pursuing the big data and analytics software market – pegged to reach $110 billion by 2023 as per IDC – HPE has introduced new cloud services for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The new cloud services will power digital transformation for its customers' applications and data, and also mark the company’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection.



“The big data and analytics software market, which IDC predicts will reach $110 billion by 2023, is ripe for disruption, as customers seek a hybrid solution for enterprise datasets on-premises and at the edge,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “Data is at the heart of every modernisation initiative in every industry, and yet organisations have been forced to settle for legacy analytics platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or force complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adopt new processes and risk vendor lock-in,” he added.



HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform combines control and agility so customers can accelerate innovation and achieve superior business outcomes. And the new offerings include HPE GreenLake for analytics that offers open and unified analytics cloud services to modernise all data and applications everywhere – on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud; HPE GreenLake for data protection – disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud, and HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework and automation tools – proven set of methodologies expertise – and automation tools to accelerate and de-risk the path to a cloud experience everywhere.



Having more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value under the HPE GreenLake platform, in Q3 2021, HPE announced the company’s Annualised Revenue Run Rate up 33 per cent year-over-year, and as-a-service orders up by 46 per cent year-over-year. Recently, the HPE GreenLake platform bagged contracts with Woolworths Group, Australia, New Zealand’s largest retailer, and the United States National Security Agency.



While the HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework is available now, the HPE GreenLake for analytics and HPE GreenLake for data protection will be available in H1 2022.

