Huawei breaches $1,000 price cap for smartphone in India with P30 Pro launch

Chinese telecom firm Huawei breached the $ 1,000 price ceiling in India with the launch of a four-camera 4G smartphone on Tuesday to compete in the ultra-premium segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung and iPhone maker Apple.

The company is the first Chinese player to launch a premium device with an ultra-high price tag of $ 1,000 in India. US-based Apple is the only brand selling devices in the above-$ 1,000 price range in the country.

Huawei competitor Oppo has also made an entry into the ultra premium segment but it is yet to breach the $ 1,000 price mark.

Market research analyst firm techARC founder and Chief Analyst Faisal Kawoosa said while consumers have started spending high for brands like Oppo and Vivo, market acceptance for Huawei brand in the $ 1,000 range will be a challenge.

Huawei India Consumer Business Group Country Manager (Huawei Brand) Tornado Pan said the smartphone, P30 Pro, is priced at Rs 71,990 ($ 1,038) because of high-end technology used in the device, which is certified by international bodies such as The World At Night (TWAN) and T V Rheinland.

"India is a strategic market for us and we are committed to bringing in new products to the Indian market," Pan said.

Pan said Huawei is looking at expanding its product portfolio in the market and will look at launching laptops, internet of thing (IoT) devices, wearables and others products available globally.

He said Huawei is encouraging its global suppliers to invest in India in order to build a mobile phone components ecosystem, as the company is aiming to locally manufacture 90 per cent of its phones by the end of this year.

The company also unveiled two models of P30 Lite which will be available in India for Rs 19,990 ($ 228) and Rs 22,990 ($ 331).

Huawei P30 Pro will start selling on Amazon from April 15 for Amazon Prime members and from April 16 for regular customers and from April 19, it will be available on Croma retail stores.

Pan did not share exact date for sale of P30 Lite but said it would be available in Croma retail stores from early next month.

