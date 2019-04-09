Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launch at 12pm today: How to livestream event, price in India, specs

Huawei had launched its flagship P30 Pro and P30 in Paris last month and now the Chinese smartphone major will be launching the smartphones in New Delhi at 12pm today. The event can be streamed live at Huawei India's official YouTube channel.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Huawei P30 Pro was announced at 999 Euros or approximately Rs 77,820 for the base 128GB storage version while the 256GB and 512GB storage versions of the smartphone were priced at 1099 Euros or approximately Rs 85,600 and 1249 Euros or approximately Rs 97,290, respectively in Europe.

Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC with 8 GB of RAM which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of native storage. The phone will run Android Pie with an EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. On the other hand, Huawei P30 Lite is a trimmed version of the standard P30 flagship phone and is powered by the Kirin 710. The P30 Lite offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 40-MP primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-MP secondary camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and an 8-MP zoom camera. The fourth sensor will be a ToF camera. The P30, on the other hand, will have a triple rear camera setup with a 40-MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 16-MP wide-angle sensor, and a 8-MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the other hand, P30 Lite packs in triple cameras at the back consisting of a 24 MP primary camera, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP camera for the depth effect. On the front, it gets a 32 MP camera for selfies and making video calls.

In terms of battery capacity, the P30 Pro has a battery capacity of 4,200 mAh and the Huawei P30 Lite is fuelled by a 3,340 mAh battery.

Edited By: Udit Verma

