Huawei Pura X flip phone launched; sideways form factor, no Android apps

Huawei has launched its latest flip phone - Huawei Pura X - in China. It's the first Huawei smartphone without Android on it, and it debuts Huawei's own AI assistant called Harmony Intelligence.

No Android Support

This is the first Huawei phone that doesn't run Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which is what Huawei had been using since it was banned by the US. Instead, the phone runs HarmonyOS Next, which is incompatible with Android apps. HarmonyOS launched in 2024 with the Mate 70 series, and those who bought that phone were given a choice between Android and HarmonyOS, but the Pura X doesn't get that option.

Huawei Pura X Specifications

The Huawei Pura X looks similar to other flip phones on the market, but it is different than them all. When closed, the phone looks normal, it has a 3.5″ outer OLED screen with 1:1 aspect ratio, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, as well as triple rear cameras. However, the phone's hinge isn't at the top, which is where you'd normally find the hinge. It's on the side, and it opens like a book-style foldable phone.

Opening up the Pura X reveals a 6.3″ 16:10 aspect ratio foldable OLED screen, with 1-120 Hz LTPO 2.0 adaptive refresh rate, and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Since being banned by the US, Huawei has lost permissions to use any latest chipsets, forcing the company to use its own Kirin-branded chips in devices. While the Chinese phone-maker hasn't revealed the processor inside the Pura X, certain reports indicate that it is using the Kirin 9020 chip, which came out last year. Huawei has also confirmed that the phone supports up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage.

In the camera department, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle macro camera, and an 8MP 3.5x telephoto lens with OIS. The inner display features a 10.7MP selfie camera.

The Pura X has a 4720mAh silicon-carbon battery, with support for 66W wired fast charging and even 40W wireless fast charging. It also has IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Huawei Pura X Price and Availability

The Huawei Pura X has launched in China at a starting price of CNY 7499 (approximately ₹89,000). Judging by Huawei's track record and its lack of support for devices in India, the Pura X is unlikely to make its way to the country. Moreover, the lack of Android support would also make it incredibly difficult in case someone imports the device to use it in India.