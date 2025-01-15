Huawei Band 9 and FreeBuds SE2 launched in India: Check features, price and details here

Huawei has introduced two new products in the Indian market: the Huawei Band 9 fitness tracker and FreeBuds SE2 wireless earbuds. Priced at ₹4,499 and ₹2,999 respectively, the devices aim to cater to fitness and audio needs with a range of features. Here are detailed information and specifications for both products.

Huawei Band 9: Features and Availability

The Huawei Band 9 is a rectangular-shaped fitness tracker designed for everyday use. It weighs 14 grams and features a 1.47" AMOLED touchscreen with 2.5D glass. The fitness band supports 100 workout modes. To ensure accurate health monitoring and tracking, Huawei is using its own Huawei TruSeen 5.5 technology for heart rate monitoring and Pulse Wave Arrhythmia Analysis for real-time health insights. And for sleep tracking, it's using something called TruSleep 4.0. Other features include a 9-axis sensor, water resistance up to 5ATM, and a battery life of up to 14 days. Huawei has also gamified fitness, using an Apple Watch-inspired Activity 3-Rings feature.

The Band 9 will be available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart from 16th January 2025 in multiple colours, including Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Yellow. The price is ₹4,499.

Huawei FreeBuds SE2: Wireless Earbuds on a Budget

The FreeBuds SE2 wireless earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playback on a single charge, with 40 hours of total battery life when using the charging case. A 10-minute charge provides approximately 3 hours of playback. Designed for comfort, the earbuds are dust and splash-resistant with an IP54 rating. They also feature touch controls for managing music and calls. Connectivity is supported by Bluetooth 5.3. Huawei has also added "Find the Earbuds" support via the AI Life app.

The FreeBuds SE2 will be available on Amazon starting 16th January 2025 at a price of ₹2,299.