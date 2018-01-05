Huawei slashes Honor View 10 price for India by 20% at Rs 30,000

Smartphone maker Huawei will start selling its first artificial intelligence-enabled handset Honor View 10 for Rs 29,999, a price 20 per cent lower than the global markets, from January 8.

"For Honor, India matters and we are poised to put India first in our global growth map which is why today we have announced a special India price for Honor View10. The launch of Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, making high-end AI mobility technology accessible in India," Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, Vice-President Sales, P Sanjeev said in a statement.

He said, Honor View 10 will be the most affordable Artificial Intelligence (AI) device available at Rs 29,999 for the Indian consumer. It has been priced at Euro 499 or about Rs 38,000 for the rest of the markets.

Apple and Google too have launched AI-enabled smartphones in India.

Honor View 10 will be able to sense who is using the phone, translate messages as per preferred language of the owner without the need to connect with Internet, sense functionality preference of the user, and transpose user face picture on animated character.

The smartphone comes with a 64 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, supports additional 256 external storage and 3,750 mAh battery with a fast charger.

The company has started selling 4G VoLTE smartphone Honor 7X having 32 GB internal storage for Rs 12,999 and for 64 GB internal storage, the smartphones have been priced at Rs 15,999 a unit on Amazon.

Huawei claims to have almost doubled shipments of Honor smartphones in India in 2017 as compared to 2016. It sells the Honor smartphones online and plans to further ramp up its manufacturing facility in India.