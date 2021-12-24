Huawei’s first foldable smartphone, P50 Pocket, launched with Snapdragon 888, three cameras

Aiming to take on Samsung’s Flip devices, Huawei has launched its first clamshell foldable smartphone - the Huawei P50 Pocket. This new design comes in after three generations of Huawei’s Mate X series.

The Huawei P50 Pocket follows the same design language that the company has established with its P50 series and it sports Huawei’s patented hinge mechanism that leaves no visible gap once the phone is closed.

The smartphone uses a custom-made 3D structured glass design and has been launched in three colours - black, white, and a special premium edition gold trim. The Huawei P50 Pocket has a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED main display which has a 12:9 aspect ratio and 2790x1188 pixel resolution. The screen has a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera.

On the outside there is a small one-inch cover screen and the camera module placed right on top of each other. The outer screen has more functions than just being able to display the notifications, time, and date. It has its own service widgets and supports third-party apps like music players, maps, and QR codes. For example, you can start navigating on the bigger open screen and then close the phone and continue to see directions on the cover screen. This is a function the Samsung Z Flip 3’s outer screen is yet to get.

The Huawei P50 Pocket has three cameras housed in the camera module on the outside - a 40MP primary shooter with a 26mm equivalent lens, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, and a 32MP f/1.8 ultra spectrum camera meant for better colour rendering.

Powering it all is the Snapdragon 888 with an 8/12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery with 40W wired charging support and the Huawei P50 Pocket runs on HarmonyOS.

The Huawei P50 Pocket measures in at 7.2mm when unfolded and 15.2mm when folded. And it weighs 190 grams.

The black and the white Huawei P50 Pocket come in a single 8GB/256GB version and is priced at CNY 8,988 ($1,410 approx). The special gold edition of the Huawei P50 Pocket comes in a 12GB/512GB variant and is priced at CNY 10,988 ($1,725 approx).

The Huawei P50 Pocket is already available for purchase in China but the company is yet to announce any details about international availability. However, reports have it that it is going to be available in other countries as well.

