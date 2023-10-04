Humane unveils 'AI Pin' at Paris Fashion Week; will it replace your smartphone?

In a display of technology and fashion, Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple executives, has officially unveiled its groundbreaking wearable AI assistant, the AI Pin, at a Paris fashion show. Supermodel Naomi Campbell is seemingly the first person outside of the company to wear the device in public, offering a sneak peek into the future of wearable AI. The full public release is scheduled for November 9.

The AI Pin represents a bold step forward in the world of wearable technology. According to Humane, the device is a "screenless, standalone device and software platform built from the ground up for AI." It boasts an "advanced" Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, a mini-projector that replaces the need for a smartphone screen, a high-resolution camera, and a speaker. These components enable the AI Pin to perform a wide range of functions, including AI-powered optical recognition.

One distinguishing feature of the AI Pin according to the company is its emphasis on privacy. Unlike many AI devices that are "always on" and listen for a wake word, the AI Pin operates without the need for a wake word, ensuring user privacy. This unique approach aligns with Humane's commitment to safeguarding user data.

Humane initially showcased the capabilities of the Ai Pin during a Ted Talk led by co-founder Imran Chaudhri in May. Chaudhri, known for his previous work on the iPhone user interface, demonstrated several futuristic features, such as taking calls while projecting details on his hand and real-time AI translation from English to French, all in his own voice. The device also showcased a feature called "catch me up," which summarises news and information that users may have missed.

However, certain aspects of the AI Pin remain shrouded in mystery. Questions about its internet connectivity, as it does not pair with a smartphone, and the device's practical advantages over a traditional smartphone are still unanswered. The specifics of how its features work are also yet to be disclosed, leaving room for scepticism following the flashy tech demo.

By debuting the AI Pin at a high-profile event like Paris Fashion Week, Humane appears keen on emphasising the device's stylish design, available in both black and white variants. However, it remains to be seen whether the fashion-forward approach will resonate with consumers, especially considering the potential privacy concerns associated with wearing a camera, even though the mini-projector is an intriguing innovation.

