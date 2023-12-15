‘I like a crisp document and a messy meeting’: Inside Jeff Bezos's meeting philosophy

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, recently shed light on his approach to meetings and decision-making in a conversation with Lex Fridman on his podcast. Bezos described his preference for a particular style of meeting, one that begins with what he calls a "crisp document," a document so articulate it's akin to "angels singing from on high."

In Bezos's words, the perfect meeting blends the precision of a well-constructed document with the chaos of an unstructured discussion. It revolves around probing questions that challenge the status quo, aiming to navigate through uncertainty towards viable solutions. He emphasised the rarity and beauty of these sessions, asserting that they often yield groundbreaking insights, making every other meeting worthwhile. “I like a crisp document and a messy meeting,” he said.

At the heart of Amazon's unique meeting culture is the famous six-page memo. Bezos detailed the process: meetings start with a meticulously crafted, narratively structured memo, followed by a 30-minute 'study hall' where attendees silently read and take notes. This method, though unconventional, aims to ensure everyone is on the same page, fostering a more profound and elevated discussion.

The choice of a memo over a traditional PowerPoint presentation was deliberate. Bezos highlighted PowerPoint's inherent bias towards persuasion, which could hinder genuine truth-seeking within internal discussions. He pointed out the challenges of PowerPoint, citing its propensity to interrupt the flow of ideas and the difficulty in fostering a balanced dialogue.

The six-page memo, while demanding for the author, serves as a beacon for clarity. Bezos stressed its effectiveness in revealing genuine thoughts without the hindrance of superficial bullet points. This stringent format compels authors to articulate their ideas coherently, eliminating the prospect of masking sloppy thinking.

“It's hard to write a six-page memo... but for the audience, it's much better. I often write lots of questions... by the time they get to the end of the memo, they've been answered. The author of the memo is kind of got to be very vulnerable... that's great because it makes them really good," Bezos said.

Reflecting on the emotional experience of being the author of such a memo, Bezos acknowledged the daunting yet productive nature of the process. He characterized it as a nerve-wracking, albeit essential, exercise.

When asked about the craft behind these memos, Bezos emphasised the necessity for well-structured content. Complete sentences and a narrative structure, he contends, expose the rigour and depth of thinking, ensuring clarity and saving valuable discussion time.

“You can't hide a lot of sloppy thinking behind bullet points... it forces the author to be at their best,” Bezos added.

