'I personally wanted to punch Kanye': Elon Musk on why he banned Kanye West

Kanye West (Ye) has been removed from Twitter yet again just weeks after the was brought back by Elon Musk. Right from the moment when Ye was unbanned to his removal, a lot transpired on Twitter. Musk revealed why he decided to remove Kanye West from Twitter and even expressed his anger at the rapper for sharing some questionable Tweets. Elon Musk offered justification for banning Kanye during a Twitter Spaces session on Saturday. During the session, he also spoke about Twitter Files and how the platform is planning to take it forward.

Elon Musk revealed that he wanted to punch Kanye West for posting an image of Swastika (Nazi Symbol) on his Twitter feed. He said that the post made him want to punch Kanye and that means it incited him to violence. During the live session, Musk said, "Posting Swastikas in what is obviously not a good way is incitement to violence. I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so, that was definitely inciting me to violence."

When questioned about what could be a good way to share the Swastika, Musk claimed that it can be done if there's some historical context or analysis but not for provoking anti-semitic behaviour.

Elon Musk vs Kanye West

Kanye took a dig at Musk soon after posting the Swastika image. He also shared an image of him shirtless and asked his followers to remember that as his last post on Twitter. Elon Musk took that comment in good sport and said he'll derive inspiration from it to stay healthy.

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

Kanye West continued to comment on Musk on Instagram

After being removed from Twitter, Kanye West moved to Instagram to post more comments on Musk. This time it was about his race. West claimed that Musk looks like a 'half-Chinese' person. He referred to the billionaire's childhood pictures and claimed that Musk looks like the child of a Chinese Genius and a South African supermodel.

He even dragged Barrack Obama into the discussion and claimed that he too is a 'genetic hybrid'.

Elon Musk responded to Kanye West's comment by claiming that he takes it as a compliment, not an insult. Kanye was quick to post a screengrab of Musk's response and said, he also meant it as a compliment.

During the Twitter Spaces session, Musk also spoke about the expose he dubbed 'Twitter Files'. He claimed that all Twitter users should know about Twitter's past and rest assured that there's no 'shady business’ that's going on after Musk's takeover.

