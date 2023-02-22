'I was in denial': Google employee gets fired during office video call

Google layoffs have hit its employees hard and many Googlers in India were laid off recently. The company decided to let go 12,000 employees and over 400 employees were removed from their India operation. Deepti Krishnan is one such employee who shared her story about getting fired by the search giant.

Former HR Operations Manager at Google, Deepti Krishnan, has shared the heartbreaking story of how she was fired from the company after working there for 15 years. In a recent LinkedIn post, Krishnan described the moment she was disconnected from a video call and then greeted with an "access denied" page. When she refreshed the page, she saw an email notifying her that her time at Google had come to an abrupt end.

Krishnan expressed her shock and disbelief at being fired after spending almost half her life at the company. She explained that the emotional upheaval that followed was hard to describe in words. Krishnan's post also highlighted the challenges she faced after being let go, including the realization that she could no longer ride the Google shuttle.

In her post she said, "Having spent (almost) half my life (!) here, Google is the only employer I’ve ever known (such is the loyalty that even my internship was here :)). When I was abruptly disconnected from my video call only to realise I was staring at a ‘access denied’ page, I was in denial. I kept refreshing the page hoping it was my internet that was acting up. When the page refreshed I was now looking at an email informing me that my time here was up. An image that’ll likely stay with me for a long long time."

She also noted that her firing gave her an opportunity to spend quality time with her loved ones and embark on a long-awaited vacation.





Google laid off over 400 employees from its India offices last week. The layoffs emails were sent out late in the evening. The mail sent out from the management also had inputs from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who took full responsibility for the layoffs.

Also read: Fired employee bands together with ex-Googlers to start a new company