IBM and AMD announce partnership to develop next-gen quantum supercomputing infrastructure

IBM and AMD have announced a collaboration to develop new computing architectures that combine quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence. The companies said the initiative aims to advance what they call “quantum-centric supercomputing”, a hybrid model designed to address some of the world’s most complex challenges.

The partnership will bring together IBM’s expertise in quantum systems and software with AMD’s strengths in CPUs, GPUs and AI accelerators. By integrating these technologies, the firms plan to create scalable, open-source platforms capable of solving problems that traditional computing alone cannot manage.

Unlike classical computers that rely on binary bits, quantum computers use qubits, which operate according to the principles of quantum mechanics. This allows them to represent information in ways that could simulate natural systems or optimise processes in areas such as drug discovery, materials science and logistics.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM. “By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said: “High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges. As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

In a hybrid computing approach, different elements of a problem would be allocated to the most suitable computing paradigm. For example, quantum computers might simulate atomic interactions, while HPC and AI-powered systems handle large-scale data analysis.

IBM and AMD plan to demonstrate later this year how their technologies can work together to deliver hybrid quantum-classical workflows. The companies are also exploring how open-source ecosystems, including IBM’s Qiskit, could accelerate the development of algorithms for quantum-centric computing.

The collaboration could also contribute to IBM’s long-term goal of building fault-tolerant quantum computers before the end of the decade. AMD technologies, according to the companies, may assist with real-time error correction, a critical component of such systems.