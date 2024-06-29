IBM and Gujarat government partner to launch AI hub in GIFT City

IBM and the Government of Gujarat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a dedicated AI Cluster within Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City.

The collaboration aims to accelerate AI adoption and innovation within the financial sector, leveraging IBM's cutting-edge AI platform, watsonx.

“This MoU with IBM will help Gujarat to lead the country in efforts to adopt AI and drive digital transformation,” stated Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat.

This strategic partnership will provide financial institutions operating within GIFT City with access to a comprehensive suite of AI resources, including:

AI Sandbox: A dedicated environment for experimenting with and customizing large language AI models to address specific financial industry needs.

Proof of Concept Assistance: Support for financial institutions in developing and testing AI-powered solutions tailored to their unique requirements.

AI Literacy Programs: Specialized training and certification programs designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an AI-driven financial landscape.

Digital Assistant Solutions: Assistance in developing and deploying AI-powered digital assistants that can streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

“Using AI for business is a strategic priority for enterprises today to gain competitive advantage through better productivity, innovation and customer experience,” commented Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.

He further added, "This collaboration is a significant step in our continued association with the Government of Gujarat to accelerate the digital transformation of the state. By establishing this AI cluster, our aim is to make the latest AI solutions easily accessible to the vibrant and growing number of financial institutions in GIFT city.”

This initiative aligns with IBM's broader commitment to fostering AI skills development globally. The tech giant aims to train two million learners in AI by the end of 2026 and has pledged to upskill 30 million individuals globally by 2030.

As part of this partnership, IBM will also develop dedicated AI curriculum for educational institutions across Gujarat, ensuring a pipeline of future-ready talent equipped to contribute to the state's AI-powered economy.