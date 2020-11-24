India blocks access to Ali Express, 42 other Chinese apps; see full list

Continuing with the app blocking spree, the Centre on Tuesday, November 24, blocked 43 more mobile apps including AliExpress, AliSuppliers, Lalamove India, Mango TV amongst others.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to these applications. Earlier on June 29 and September 2 this year, the government had blocked over 200 apps including some popular apps and games such as TikTok, WeChat, PUBG, to name a few.

The action was taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order. As the government of India is committed to protecting the interests of its citizens and the sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts, it will take all possible steps to ensure the same, states the press statement issued by the MeiTY.

A famous ecommerce platform of China, AliExpress sells wide range of product which are available at a much cheaper price as compared to any other platform. "Among all other categories at AliExpress, electronic and smartphone accessories are popular among Indian consumers," says Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research.

The list of blocked apps includes: -

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

2. Alibaba Workbench

3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4. Alipay Cashier

5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

6. Drive with Lalamove India

7. Snack Video

8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13. WeDate-Dating App

14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

15. Adore App

16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23. Tubit: Live Streams

24. WeWorkChina

25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

27. Cashier Wallet

28. MangoTV

29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

30. WeTV - TV version

31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32. WeTV Lite

33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34. Taobao Live

35. DingTalk

36. Identity V

37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38. BoxStar (Early Access)

39. Heroes Evolved

40. Happy Fish

41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island?

42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II

The ban on Chinese apps over the last few months has witnessed a sudden surge in home-grown apps. The government's decision to ban some popular apps is considered a strategic move to boost the Indian app ecosystem. The bans have opened up tremendous opportunities for Indian apps and gaming ecosystem to align their businesses with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy.

"With this ban, Indian eCommerce platforms will get some benefits along with other local suppliers in the short run. However, replacing the manufacturing and supply chain of China with local vendors is an uphill task. We will likely see other international reseller platforms emerge to fill this market gap in the long run," adds Naiya.