India cracks down on fake mobile connections and international scam calls with AI's help

India has disconnected 1.77 crore mobile connections linked to fake or forged documents using AI-based tools, according to the Ministry of Communications. The move comes as part of a broader effort to secure the telecom network, which also includes blocking 45 lakh spoofed international calls with the help of an advanced system developed in collaboration with telecom service providers (TSPs) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Centralised System to Block Spoofed Calls Coming Soon

The DoT's new system is being implemented in two phases. The first phase targets telecom service providers, preventing calls from being spoofed with their own subscribers’ phone numbers. In the second phase, a centralised system will block spoofed calls using numbers from other TSPs. The Ministry of Communications confirmed that the second phase is expected to be commissioned shortly, further tightening security measures across all telecom networks.

1.77 Crore Connections Disconnected, Thousands of Devices Blocked

In a crackdown on cybercrime, the government has disconnected 33.48 lakh mobile connections and blocked 49,930 mobile handsets used by cybercriminals in hotspots across India. Additionally, 77.61 lakh mobile connections that exceeded the prescribed limit for individual users were disconnected, while 2.29 lakh phones involved in fraudulent activities were blocked.

The DoT also traced 12.02 lakh out of 21.03 lakh reported lost or stolen mobile phones. Furthermore, over 11 lakh accounts linked to these fake connections have been frozen by banks and payment wallets.

As part of the wider effort, the Ministry has blacklisted 71,000 Point of Sale (SIM agents) involved in fraudulent SIM card sales. Meanwhile, 365 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across multiple states and union territories.

In addition, over 11 lakh WhatsApp accounts linked to fake or forged documents have been disengaged. The government has also taken action against entities sending malicious SMSs, disconnecting about 20,000 entities, 32,000 SMS headers, and blocking 2 lakh SMS templates involved in these fraudulent activities.

These initiatives underscore India's increasing reliance on AI tools to secure its telecom infrastructure and crack down on cybercrime. The next phase of the DoT’s efforts to eliminate spoofed calls is expected to further bolster the country's defense against telecom fraud.