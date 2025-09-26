India one of Snapchat's fastest growing creator markets with 4x growth in Spotlight posts

Snapchat has announced significant growth in its creator ecosystem in India, highlighting increased engagement, more creator-led content, and a rise in its community of Snap Stars.

According to the company, the total time spent watching content on the platform has doubled in India over the past two years. The number of official Snap Stars has grown by 1.5 times during the same period, while content posted to Spotlight by creators and publishers has recorded a fourfold year-on-year increase.

The updates were shared at Snapchat’s Creator Connect event held in Delhi on 26 September. The initiative, part of a multi-city series, aims to support Gen Z creators with mentorship, education, and monetisation opportunities. Sessions also focused on augmented reality (AR) tools and features that help creators connect with their audiences.

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head of Content & AR Partnerships at Snap Inc., said India is a key market in the company’s global creator strategy. He added that initiatives such as Snap School and Snap With Stars are designed to expand opportunities for creators across the country, including those outside metropolitan areas.

The Delhi event featured a fireside chat with actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, who spoke about their work and their use of Snapchat to engage with fans. The event also included demonstrations of the company’s fifth-generation Spectacles, showcasing new AR capabilities.

Creators at the event pointed to Snapchat’s emphasis on authenticity and vertical-first storytelling as reasons for its popularity with young audiences. Voice artist and creator Sonal Kaushal said the platform offers “a space where you can truly be yourself”, while Snap Star Amulya Rattan highlighted the potential for monetisation and brand collaborations through Snapchat’s creator programmes.

Snapchat said it continues to partner with major brands in India across categories such as fashion, lifestyle, beauty, consumer tech and quick commerce. Companies including Myntra, Flipkart, L’Oréal, Unilever and Reckitt have worked with Snap Stars and AR creators on influencer marketing campaigns targeting Gen Z audiences.

The company is also expanding its network of creator agencies across multiple cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Industry stakeholders noted growing adoption of Snapchat among Gen Z creators, particularly for immersive, vertical-first content.

In addition to creators, a number of athletes and entertainers are active on the platform. Sports figures such as Neeraj Chopra, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma have been using Snapchat to share personal stories and connect with fans, while artists including Diljit Dosanjh and Rashmika Mandanna are engaging audiences with behind-the-scenes content.

India is among Snapchat’s fastest-growing creator markets worldwide. The company said it will continue to invest in local talent, storytelling tools, and AR innovations to strengthen its position in the country’s digital creator economy.