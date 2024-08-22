scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
India prepares to regulate cryptocurrency as govt seeks public input: Report

Feedback

India prepares to regulate cryptocurrency as govt seeks public input: Report

India is gearing up to regulate cryptocurrency and is asking for public input. A consultation paper by the Department of Economic Affairs is expected to be released soon.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Crypto Crypto

India is getting ready to regulate cryptocurrency, and the government is taking an important step in that direction. A panel led by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is working on a consultation paper, which is expected to be released between September and October this year, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

Related Articles

This paper will ask for input from stakeholders, including industry experts, companies, and the public, on how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in India. This move is part of the government's broader efforts to determine how digital currencies will be handled in the country.

By seeking feedback, the government aims to create rules that reflect the views of different groups and ensure that the regulation of cryptocurrencies is well-informed and effective.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement