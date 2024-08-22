India prepares to regulate cryptocurrency as govt seeks public input: Report

India is getting ready to regulate cryptocurrency, and the government is taking an important step in that direction. A panel led by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is working on a consultation paper, which is expected to be released between September and October this year, according to a report by CNBC TV-18.

Related Articles

This paper will ask for input from stakeholders, including industry experts, companies, and the public, on how cryptocurrencies should be regulated in India. This move is part of the government's broader efforts to determine how digital currencies will be handled in the country.

By seeking feedback, the government aims to create rules that reflect the views of different groups and ensure that the regulation of cryptocurrencies is well-informed and effective.