India to develop its own generative AI model, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms

India is set to develop its own generative AI model, joining the ranks of global players like ChatGPT and DeepSeek, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. The initiative will be powered by the India AI Compute Facility, which has secured 18,000 GPUs to drive the development of a Large Language Model (LLM) tailored for the country’s needs.

Vaishnaw also revealed plans to establish AI data centers in Odisha, marking a significant step toward strengthening India’s AI ecosystem and digital infrastructure.

The Indian government has been actively investing in AI research and infrastructure, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign AI models and establish a self-reliant digital ecosystem. The India AI Compute Facility is a critical part of this mission, providing high-performance computing resources for the country’s AI initiatives.

“With 18,000 GPUs in place, India is well on its way to building a homegrown AI model that will cater to the unique linguistic, economic, and social requirements of the nation,” Vaishnaw said.

The announcement also highlighted Odisha as a key hub for AI development, with upcoming data centers that will play a role in accelerating AI innovation. This move aligns with India’s broader strategy of decentralizing technology infrastructure beyond metropolitan cities.

The Indian government has been pushing for AI adoption across sectors, from healthcare and governance to education and financial services. The development of a native generative AI model could help ensure data security, local language support, and better regulatory control compared to international AI platforms.

With the rise of ChatGPT (OpenAI) and DeepSeek (China), the race for AI supremacy is intensifying. India’s Large Language Model is expected to compete with these established platforms, focusing on localized AI applications and enhancing digital accessibility for Indian users.