India, UK space companies to build next-gen satellite broadband internet 

India and US-based 5G satellite communication product company Astrome Technologies and UK-based middle Earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation company Methera Global Communications have signed an MoU for a strategic partnership. The two companies will explore opportunities to work on a variety of projects such as usage of the Methera system and its low-cost user terminals to access its constellation of satellites and terrestrial infrastructure.

The Methera system is responsible for delivering high-capacity Gbps broadband access anytime and anywhere through a constellation of MEO and low-cost user terminals. The system is focused on providing connectivity across the globe in remote and rural regions as well as underserved communities.

The system will support the rollout of both government and private sector digital applications and meet the demand for satellite broadband. Telecom service providers, mobile network operators, energy providers, emergency and rescue services will be able to use the system to connect communities and regions that are currently unreachable.

Dr Neha Satak, Co-founder and CEO, Astrome Technologies said this partnership will involve many “projects and opportunities for technology development and deployment for the telecommunications industry for years to come”.

Methera Global CEO Chris McIntosh said that the partnership combines the “complementary skillset and expertise of both companies to deliver high-speed broadband solutions to the much needed and underserved communities, ensuring availability anywhere and anytime”.

Astrome is a technology innovator of flat panel ground terminals and next generation satellite payloads for LEO/MEO/GEO satellites in India. It is backed by marquee VCs from India, Germany and South Korea.

Methera Global has ITU filings to launch and operate a constellation of MEO satellites for high-speed, high-density broadband connectivity.

