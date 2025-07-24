India unveils National Telecom Policy 2025, targeting affordable 5G, local manufacturing and digital sovereignty

The Indian government has released its ambitious National Telecom Policy 2025 (NTP-25), setting a comprehensive roadmap for the country’s telecom future. Framed around six strategic missions, the policy aims to position India as a global telecom leader while ensuring inclusive, affordable, and secure connectivity across the nation.

Building on the 2018 National Digital Communications Policy, NTP-25 seeks to harness the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, quantum communication, satellite networks, and blockchain. The goal is to bridge the digital divide, double the telecom sector’s GDP contribution, and create over a million jobs by 2030.

One of the core targets is to ensure universal 4G coverage and 90 percent 5G access for the population by the end of the decade. The policy also promises affordable internet, wider fibre deployment, and 10 crore fixed broadband connections to households, along with one million public Wi-Fi hotspots.

In a strong push for domestic innovation, NTP-25 outlines measures to turn India into a telecom manufacturing hub. The plan includes a 150 percent increase in domestic manufacturing output, 50 percent import substitution, and the creation of 30 research labs and a dedicated Indian Institute of Telecom Technology.

Security is also central to the policy. India plans to develop quantum-resistant networks, introduce biometric-based telecom user verification, and deploy AI-powered cyber threat monitoring systems. A national SafeNet infrastructure is envisioned to protect the country’s core telecom systems.

The policy introduces regulatory reforms to reduce red tape, promote infrastructure sharing, and simplify compliance for telecom providers. This is expected to boost investment and ease of doing business while enhancing service quality and consumer experience.

On the sustainability front, the government has set targets to reduce the telecom sector’s carbon footprint by 30 percent, increase the use of renewable energy across 30 percent of towers, and promote e-waste recycling and circular economy models.

NTP-25 also sets a global tone, aiming to boost India’s presence in international standards forums and export markets. By enhancing research, manufacturing, and digital diplomacy, India hopes to shift from being a telecom consumer to a trusted global provider.