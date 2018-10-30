India will lead the world in AI, machine learning, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, said on Tuesday that India was breaking new grounds in digitisation and that the 99.9 per cent of the entire Indian population would receive 4G coverage by 2019. He was speaking on the topic of mobile computing, networking, and global digital awareness at the 24th MobiCom 2018 conference.

"It also shows Digital India's broad reach in the field of technology and mobile data. The country has climbed from 155 to number 1 in global mobile data consumption," he added. He stated that though India was behind in the first two industrial revolutions, which were powered by coal and steam and electricity and oil, respectively, India is catching up in the third industrial revolution of IT and technology. He also said India is in the position of leading the upcoming fourth industrial revolution, which is AI, machine learning and cloud computing.

He added that India is rich and fertile ground for entrepreneurship and is the third fastest growing startup economy. He went on to say that the country will have easy access to cloud computing within the next decade.

Mukesh Ambani also vouched for the digital future of the country's education system. He said that the quality and affordable healthcare were now readily available due to ease of digital technology. Jio has started a digital movement to make digitalisation a reality in India, he added.

