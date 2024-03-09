Indian private rocket company Agnikul plans to launch sub-orbital mission by March-end

Agnikul Cosmos Private Ltd is on the brink of launching its Agnibaan rocket on a groundbreaking sub-orbital mission by the end of this month, pending official approval, revealed insiders within the space sector.

The eagerly anticipated mission is slated to take off from the company's dedicated launch pad nestled within the confines of Sriharikota, situated in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. This launch pad, strategically positioned within the premises of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) rocketport, serves as the epicentre for Agnikul's ambitious endeavours into space.

A senior official from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), speaking under the condition of anonymity told IANS, "Agnikul’s application for permission to conduct a suborbital flight is presently under review."

Meanwhile, officials at ISRO's Sriharikota base, also opting to remain unnamed, confirmed, "The company’s rocket is poised on its launch pad, awaiting the green light for liftoff towards the latter part of this month."

The impending mission, designated as Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), is scheduled for a window between March 22 and March 28.

Agnikul has revealed that Agnibaan is a cutting-edge two-stage rocket equipped with the capability to transport payloads of up to 300 kg to heights reaching 700 km. Powered by liquid oxygen and kerosene, the rocket engines epitomise the forefront of propulsion technology.

Boasting versatility, Agnibaan can traverse both low and high-inclination orbits, a feat made possible by its mobile design tailored to access over 10 launch ports, as detailed by company sources.

Despite numerous attempts to seek comment, Agnikul Co-founder and CEO Srinath Ravichandran remained unavailable for response.

The IN-SPACe's launch manifesto for the current fiscal year outlines an array of upcoming missions, including the AGNIBAAN-SORTeD suborbital venture by Agnikul Cosmos.