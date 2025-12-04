India’s search habits in 2025 revealed: Check out Google's year-end report

India’s Year in Search 2025 offers a sweeping snapshot of what captured the nation’s attention, from major cultural milestones to global events and viral internet moments. The newest edition of Google’s annual report highlights how Indians searched, learned and explored across an eventful year shaped by sport, cinema, technology, wellness and shifting social trends.

Sport continued to dominate, with the IPL retaining its spot as the country’s most searched topic overall, alongside a standout year for women’s cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues led the list of top trending women personalities, while searches for high-stakes tournaments such as the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy surged. Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerged as the most searched personality of 2025.

Cinema and entertainment brought their own wave of interest. Saiyaara topped the movie charts, catapulting stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday into national conversation. South Indian cinema also had a strong year, with Kantara, Coolie and Marco trending widely. On the television side, global favourites remained strong, with Squid Game leading search charts.

Curiosity about world events remained high. Search for “What is a ceasefire” became the top meaning query, reflecting awareness of global developments. Earthquake updates and information on air quality saw sustained interest under “Near Me” searches. Major national events such as the Maha Kumbh and Operation Sindoor drew large spikes as people looked for live updates, itineraries and official statements.

AI was one of the most defining themes. Google Gemini climbed to the number two spot in overall searches, showing how deeply AI has entered everyday life in India. Related searches for DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT and Google AI Studio highlighted an appetite for learning and experimenting with a wide range of tools. Nano Banana trends and creative prompt searches revealed how Indians used AI for both productivity and playful visual experimentation.

Wellness remained rooted in traditional practices, with the Haldi trend becoming a major non-tech phenomenon. Food searches blended heritage and discovery, from Thekua and Ukadiche Modak to global favourites like Yorkshire pudding.

The year also saw a mix of light-hearted cultural moments and internet humour. The 67 meme became the top viral trend, while characters like Labubu drove intense curiosity among collectors. Regional icons such as Zubeen Garg and Bollywood figures like Dharmendra saw emotional surges in search interest as the nation remembered and celebrated their legacies.

Taken together, India’s top searches of 2025 show a country open to the future, fascinated by creativity and innovation, yet deeply connected to its cultural roots.