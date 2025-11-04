India’s smartphone market hits record value growth, driven by premium demand and festive sales

India’s smartphone market posted robust growth in the July-September quarter of 2025, expanding by 5 per cent year-on-year in volume and an impressive 18 per cent by value, according to Counterpoint Research. This marks the highest quarterly value recorded for the Indian smartphone market.

The rebound was powered by festive season optimism, aggressive discounting, and growing consumer interest in high-end smartphones. Analysts say the industry is shifting its focus from selling more devices to increasing value through premium offerings.

Retail inflation has eased, and consumer confidence has improved, while easy financing and attractive trade-in offers have encouraged upgrades to more expensive models.

Senior Analyst Prachir Singh from Counterpoint Research noted that improved liquidity and festive cheer played a key role in the strong sales momentum. “Softer interest rates and easy financing options further fueled upgrade-driven demand, encouraging brands to stock up early. OEMs rolled out aggressive discounts and EMI offers on older models, effectively attracting value-conscious buyers,” he said.

The premium smartphone category, which includes devices priced above ₹30,000, recorded the fastest growth with a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in shipments. This shift toward premium devices lifted the overall market value by 18 per cent, while the average selling price rose by 13 per cent.

Apple led the premium segment with a 28 per cent value share, supported by strong sales of its iPhone 16 and 15 series. The newly launched iPhone 17 series also received a positive response, with early demand outpacing that of previous generations.

Samsung followed with a 23 per cent value share, buoyed by the success of its Galaxy S and A series along with record-breaking foldable phone sales.

In terms of shipments, vivo (excluding iQOO) secured the top spot with a 20 per cent market share, driven by its strong offline network and the popularity of its T-series models. Samsung ranked second with a 13 per cent share, while OPPO (excluding OnePlus) gained traction through an expanded product portfolio and stronger retail alliances.

In a notable development, Apple entered India’s top five smartphone brands by volume for the first time, cementing the country’s position as the third-largest iPhone market globally. The iPhone 16 emerged as the most shipped device in India for the second consecutive quarter.

Analysts highlighted that Apple’s expanding retail network, flexible financing options, and strong brand appeal are making its devices increasingly accessible, even in smaller Indian cities.