Infinix GT 30 Pro review: 120fps gaming, wireless charging under Rs 25,000

Infinix has steadily been building a reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices, and the new GT 30 Pro is no exception. Launched at ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, the GT 30 Pro targets mobile gamers who want flagship-level features without stretching their budgets. From 120fps gaming support to shoulder triggers and even wireless charging, it’s a phone that tries to punch well above its price category.

Advertisement

Bold Gamer Aesthetics

The GT 30 Pro arrives with what Infinix calls a “Cyber Mecha” design, complete with RGB LED lighting and customisable effects at the back. This gamer-centric look is surprisingly refined, offering a matte polycarbonate finish that feels comfortable in the hand. At just under 8mm thick and weighing 188g, the phone strikes a good balance between form and function.

Vibrant AMOLED Display

On the front, the GT 30 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. This makes for a vibrant and ultra-smooth viewing experience, particularly for gaming and multimedia. Colours lean slightly towards oversaturation, so while it does look that extra bit vivid, it also makes the screen not the best option in case someone wants to edit photos on it, as colour accuracy can take a slight hit.

Advertisement

Built for Gaming

Where the GT 30 Pro truly excels is performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset (based on a 4nm process), paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the phone easily handles demanding titles. During my testing, it almost always achieved the claimed 120fps in a round of BGMI.

What I especially liked were the ultrasonic shoulder triggers, which provide console-like controls for fast-paced shooters. There's also a 6-layer 3D vapour chamber cooling system, which kept the phone cool during my long gaming hours. The phone did get slightly warm to the touch, but it wasn't uncomfortable to use.

Battery and Charging

The 5000mAh battery inside the Infinix GT 30 Pro lasts all-day, and I managed to get just about 7 hours of screen-on time. It supports 45W wired charging, which is pretty standard. What's more impressive is the support for 30W wireless charging, something rarely seen at this price bracket. One common occurrence in gaming-centric smartphones is bypass charging, which is also present here. It prevents any overheating when charging the phone during gaming.

Advertisement

Decent Cameras, Not the Focus

The GT 30 Pro comes with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera. While the main camera delivers decent shots in daylight with respectable detail, low-light performance and ultra-wide results are average. The focus here is clearly not photography, and that’s fine considering the phone’s gaming-first positioning.

Impressive Software Experience

The Infinix GT 30 Pro runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The UI is clean and polished, the animations are smooth and snappy. I have endured through custom skins that are filled with bloatware and just go over the top with certain elements; however, the GT 30 Pro offers a relatively clean experience. Infinix also promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches, which is pretty standard in this price range.

Verdict

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is one of the most gaming-focused smartphones in its price segment. It brings a 144Hz AMOLED display, 120FPS gaming support, responsive shoulder triggers, and even wireless charging, all at a price of ₹24,999. While the camera system and battery endurance aren’t class-leading, they’re competent enough for everyday use.

This phone is clearly aimed at gamers, especially those who value immersive gameplay and customisation over conventional minimalism. If that sounds like you, the GT 30 Pro won’t disappoint.