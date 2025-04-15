Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ to launch on April 18 with 144Hz AMOLED display, Sony camera, and AI-powered features

Infinix is turning up the heat in India’s competitive mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of its NOTE 50s 5G+, a feature-packed flagship debuting on Flipkart on April 18.

Claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in India with a 144Hz curved AMOLED display, the NOTE 50s 5G+ promises to blend power, aesthetics, and AI-enhanced functionality into a subversively stylish package.

At the heart of the new device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, built on a 4nm architecture and pushing performance benchmarks with an AnTuTu score of over 700K and frame rates up to 90fps for gaming. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15, with no bloatware and baked-in generative AI features like the Folax AI assistant and AI wallpaper creator.

Available in Marine Drift Blue (with a vegan leather back), Titanium Grey, and Burgundy Red metallic finishes, the NOTE 50s 5G+ brings premium design cues to the mid-range segment.

The 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and built for resilience, certified with IP64 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H-grade durability. For photography enthusiasts, there’s a 64MP Sony IMX682 camera with support for 4K@30FPS video, AI Eraser, and a new AIGC Mode aimed at enhancing image quality on the fly.

Powering the device is a 5,500mAh battery paired with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 support, offering quick refuelling with intelligent battery management.